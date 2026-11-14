A viral video from Udaipur shows people bursting Diwali firecrackers inside the Chirwa Tunnel on NH 58 while vehicles pass by. The incident sparked outrage over road safety, smoke-filled visibility and reckless celebrations in a busy highway tunnel.

A shocking video from Rajasthan's Udaipur has sparked outrage online after a group reportedly stopped their car inside the Chirwa Tunnel on National Highway 58 and burst firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The incident has raised serious concerns about road safety, reckless behaviour and the potential dangers of fireworks inside enclosed spaces. The footage reportedly shows individuals setting off firecrackers inside the tunnel while other vehicles continue passing through. The fireworks filled the enclosed space with smoke, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and creating a dangerous situation for commuters travelling through the busy stretch.

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Highway tunnels are particularly sensitive areas where visibility, ventilation and uninterrupted traffic movement are essential for passenger safety. Firecracker smoke inside such spaces can make it difficult for drivers to react to sudden obstacles or vehicles ahead, increasing the possibility of accidents. The incident also raises questions about the risks posed to unsuspecting motorists who had no control over the situation. Interestingly, the video was initially circulated on social media as an incident from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. However, reports subsequently identified the location as Udaipur's Chirwa Tunnel in Rajasthan.

The footage has triggered reactions online, with several social media users demanding strict action against those responsible. Many have criticised the group for allegedly turning a busy highway tunnel into a fireworks zone. While Diwali celebrations traditionally involve lighting firecrackers, the incident highlights how celebrations in unsafe locations can endanger lives. What may have been intended as festive entertainment could have put several unsuspecting commuters at risk.