Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of failing to deliver on election promises, claiming limited benefit schemes are merely desperate tactics to mislead voters ahead of the upcoming election year.

Jai Ram Thakur Slams Himachal Govt Over Failure to Fulfill Promises

The Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday warned the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government to get ready to exit power, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its pre-election guarantees and was now attempting to mislead people by announcing selective benefits in the final year of its tenure.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Thakur said the Congress government had remembered its election guarantees only after four years, with the state Cabinet recently approving Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance for 3.5 lakh women, 300 units of free electricity for eligible households and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage. Questioning the limited coverage of the women's assistance scheme, Thakur said the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged between 18 and 60 years ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.