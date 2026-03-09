Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Randeep Surjewala have moved motions in Parliament to discuss the West Asia conflict, highlighting risks to India's energy security and interests. EAM S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on the matter.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Randeep Surjewala have moved seperate motion of suspension of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, to discuss the escalating conflict in West Asia and India's energy security.

Moving the motion in Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari asked for urgent discussion on the Government's assessment of the situation and the steps being taken to safeguard India's interests. Randeep Surjewala moved a similar motion in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the implications for India arising from the ongoing developments and tensions in West Asia. In his motion, Surjewala stated that the situation in the region may have a bearing on India's energy supply chains, strategic partnerships, economic interests, and the welfare of Indian citizens living and working there.

EAM Jaishankar to Address Parliament Amid Escalating Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding the 'Situation in West Asia' in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament begins today. S Jaishankar's statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

Jairam Ramesh Calls for Full-Fledged Discussion

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also called for a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the evolving situation in West Asia. In a post on X, Jairam said that the problems with Ministerial statements are that they convey the information that is already known, with MPs not allowed to seek clarifications or ask questions.

Budget Session Details

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily. The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2.