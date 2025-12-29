- Home
West Bengal Weather LATEST Update: Bone-chilling cold and dense fog continue across Bengal. The weather office has predicted a change in weather at the year's end due to a new active western disturbance. Check New Year Forecast Here
Bengal
A bone-chilling winter vibe is felt across Bengal. The city has been covered in fog since morning. There was hardly any sunshine until 12 PM. With just a couple of days left in the year, will the temperature rise in the last week of December? Or will it get colder in Bengal? New weather news has come out.
Last Week of the Year
The forecast says a new western disturbance is about to become active. This will worsen the state's weather in the last week of the year. A western disturbance is affecting the whole country. As a result, some parts of the country have started receiving rainfall, while others are experiencing extreme cold and cold wave conditions.
Weather Office
According to the weather office, the mercury will rise slightly from the start of the new year. The temperature will go up in Kolkata and all of South Bengal. However, there will be no change in the minimum temperature for now. The cold spell will continue in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. Then, the temperature will gradually increase.
1st January 2026 Temperature
The mercury will rise from the 1st. There's a chance of a two to three-degree temperature increase. The temperature will rise at the beginning of the year, and the cold will lessen a bit. However, even with the rise, no major changes are expected. It's safe to say there's no chance of a big change at the start of the new year.
Dry Weather
Similarly, the weather will remain dry for the next seven days. There will be no rain anywhere. For now, there's a possibility of light to moderate fog for the next 3 to 4 days. Visibility might drop to between 999 and 200 meters in some places.
Yellow Alert
Similarly, a yellow alert for fog has been issued in Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. These districts will likely have partly cloudy skies and fog throughout the day. The minimum temperature in any North Bengal district will not change much in the next seven days.
