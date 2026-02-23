Class 12 Student Kidnapped Outside Exam Centre In Rajasthan's Barmer, Video Goes Viral
A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped outside his exam centre in Rajasthan’s Barmer district during board exams. Four men forced him into a vehicle, assaulted him and later left him injured on a roadside. He is now stable in hospital.
Student kidnapped outside exam centre in Barmer
A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight outside his exam centre in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The incident happened during the board exams and has shocked parents and students in the border area. According to local reports, four men grabbed the boy just outside the school gate and forced him into a Bolero vehicle before speeding away.
Beaten and left injured on roadside
Witnesses said the men pushed the student into the car so quickly that people nearby could not react in time. Sources claim he was beaten inside the vehicle.
राजस्थान में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। वीडियो बाड़मेर का बताया जा रहा है।
सरकारी स्कूल से सरेआम सबके सामने छात्र का अपहरण करके ले ज़ाया जा रहा है।
कहाँ है क़ानून? कहाँ है पुलिस प्रशासन?
और कहाँ है ज़िम्मेदार लोग?@RajCMO@Barmer_Police#Rajasthan#Barmerpic.twitter.com/sa8GidzEHr
— Sham Pawara (@ShamPawara09) February 23, 2026
The accused later dumped him on a roadside and fled. Passersby found the boy in pain and alerted the police. He was rushed for treatment immediately.
Student undergoing treatment
The injured student was first taken to a hospital in Chauhtan. After emergency care, doctors referred him to Barmer Medical College due to the seriousness of his injuries. Hospital officials confirmed that a CT scan has been conducted. His condition is now stable, but doctors are closely monitoring him. His family said he had only gone to sit for his exam and are deeply distressed by the incident.
Video surfaces, raises public anger
A video of the alleged kidnapping has surfaced and is circulating on social media. It shows men forcibly taking the student away, which has increased public anger. Exam centre superintendent Bhawarlal Mayla said he and some staff had gone to the police station to collect exam papers at the time. Two staff members present at the school tried to stop the kidnappers but failed.
Police launch search operation
The incident occurred under the Bijrad police station area. Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. Officers are checking CCTV footage from nearby locations. Authorities said the suspects will be arrested soon. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further incidents.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.