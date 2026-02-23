Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa has written to PM Modi regarding the killing of two security personnel in Gurdaspur. He urged for a clear, comprehensive factual briefing to end speculation and restore public confidence amid a lack of clarity.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing serious concern over the recent killing of two security personnel in Gurdaspur and urging a clear and comprehensive factual briefing on the incident.

In his letter dated February 23, Bajwa referred to the tragic killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar at the Dorangla police outpost in Adhian village of Gurdaspur, located close to the international border. He stated that the incident has raised disturbing questions regarding the circumstances under which the two security personnel were killed inside a sensitive outpost.

Bajwa noted that reports indicate CCTV footage showed suspicious movement near the post prior to the incident, yet there has been no clear, conclusive and unified statement from either the Punjab Police or the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Leader of Opposition pointed out that the BSF exercises jurisdiction in areas extending up to 50 kilometres from the international border and works in close coordination with the state police in border districts. He said the lack of clarity has led to widespread speculation and anxiety among citizens.

"In the absence of authoritative communication, social media platforms are flooded with unverified claims and fear-inducing narratives, creating anxiety among citizens across Punjab and beyond," Bajwa said in the letter.

He further observed that Punjab has a sensitive history when it comes to security and cross-border challenges, and that silence or fragmented information from responsible agencies only deepens uncertainty and erodes public confidence.

Bajwa urged the Prime Minister's Office to ensure that a clear and comprehensive factual briefing is issued at the earliest after proper assessment by all concerned agencies.

He added that a transparent investigation and timely communication would not only honour the sacrifice of the two personnel but also restore public confidence and prevent the spread of misinformation and fear.

He sought urgent attention to the matter so that clarity and reassurance could be provided to the people of Punjab and the country.

In a post on X, Bajwa shared a copy of his letter, emphasising his concerns and tagging the official handles of Prime Minister Modi, the Indian National Congress, and the Punjab Congress.

"I have written to PM @narendramodi ji regarding the tragic killing of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar at Dorangla, Gurdaspur. Punjab deserves clarity. Have urged for a transparent investigation and a clear, coordinated factual briefing to end speculation and restore public confidence. @INCIndia @INCPunjab," he wrote.