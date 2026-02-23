Delhi Police arrested seven Indian Youth Congress leaders, including the Gwalior District President, for a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The court denied bail for four leaders, remanding them to police custody to find other accused.

Delhi Police on Monday arrested Indian Youth Congress Gwalior District President Raja Gujar and former Bhind District Vice President Ajay Kumar Vimal in connection with the "shirtless" protest at AI Impact Summit. This marks a total of seven arrests in the case.

Earlier today, police arrested Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police said. Prior to Yadav's arrest, four other leaders, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav, were apprehended and remanded to five days of police custody by the Patiala House Court.

Investigation and Court Proceedings

According to Delhi Police, the officials have recovered T-shirts and posters that were used in the Youth Congress's protest from leader Krishna Hari's car. Police have also detained another Youth Congress protester and are conducting raids to search for the remaining protesters.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four leaders initially arrested and sent the accused to police custody for five days. Their custody was required to arrest other accused persons who fled from the spot, the Delhi police said.

Details of the Protest and Justification

The counsel for the accused argued and submitted that the accused belongs to a political party. They used their right to organise a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The protest was peaceful; there is no video that shows any violence. It is also submitted that they are office bearers and educated individuals with degrees.

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."

BJP Holds Counter-Protests

Meanwhile, BJP workers held protests across multiple states against the Congress as the party demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi apologise. (ANI)