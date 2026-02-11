Bank Strike Set for February 12: Check What's Open Before You Step Out
Banking services might be affected by a nationwide bank employees' strike on February 12. This protest is happening for reasons like the new labor laws and the demand for a 5-day work week.
February 12 Bank Strike
With bank employees striking nationwide on Feb 12, services may be hit. Bank sources warn counter services will be slow, though banks are open. Major banks have notified customers.
Bank Strike
Leading banks like SBI have said the strike will impact services. IDBI Bank also got an official notice. Branches will work as RBI hasn't declared a holiday, but payments may be delayed.
Delay in banking operations
The main reason for this strike is the four new labor laws. Unions claim these laws reduce employee rights and make it harder to register unions, giving management more power.
5-day work week
Bank employees have long demanded a 5-day work week for better work-life balance due to high stress. Salary issues and unfilled vacancies have also fueled the protest.
Bank employee protest
Customers should finish urgent tasks beforehand. Bank of Baroda aims for smooth services. Digital options like UPI and net banking will work, so small transactions won't be an issue.
