A 20-year-old man was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Gwalior for harassing and assaulting a schoolgirl. The incident was caught on CCTV and the video went viral. The accused was arrested after the victim and her family lodged a complaint.

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 20-year-old young man for allegedly harassing and assaulting a schoolgirl in Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bhitarwar police station in the district on September 19. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot and its video also surfaced on social media. The youth who was riding the bike can be seen slapping and misbehaving with a girl walking on foot. Thereafter, the girl and her family approached the police station and lodged a complaint, following which police took immediate action and arrested the accused.

Police Take Swift Action

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Crime) Manish Yadav told ANI, “A video was going viral in which two youths were riding on a motorcycle. The youth sitting in front (riding the bike) was seen slapping and misbehaving with a girl. The girl later lodged a complaint at Bhitarwar police station. After the complaint was registered, the police immediately took cognisance and arrested the accused. He is currently being questioned.”

He added that a case has been registered at Bhitarwar police station under the POCSO Act and relevant sections pertaining to molestation and assault, while the investigation is underway.

Investigation Details Emerge

“Mainly, the youth who was sitting with the accused on bike was probably her friend. They had some discussion regarding her, following which the young man who was riding the bike assaulted her. The girl and her family lodged a complaint. The police acted promptly and arrested the accused,” DSP Yadav said.

The officer further said that one accused has been arrested against whom the victim had complained and identified him as who allegedly assaulted her. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)