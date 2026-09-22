Gujarat police launched a special drive against improper number plates, registering 18,014 cases from Sep 1-20. The crackdown resulted in the detention of 4,187 vehicles and the collection of approximately Rs. 58.56 lakh in fines.

With the objective of ensuring road safety in the state and enforcing strict compliance with traffic rules, a special statewide drive against vehicles without number plates, tampered number plates or improper number plates has been launched under the guidance of State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik from September 1 to October 14, 2026

Statewide Crackdown: Over 18,000 Violations Recorded

From September 1 to 20, a total of 18,014 cases were registered across the state, while 4,187 vehicles were detained for tampering with number plates. During the drive, fines of approximately Rs. 58.56 lakh were collected for traffic violations. As part of the drive, the police are taking strict action to ensure road safety and take legal action against those violating traffic rules.

Cases in Major Cities

Also, 1,786 were registered in Surat City, 1,959 in Vadodara City and 1,363 in Banaskantha.

Continued Enforcement and Public Advisory

Following strict instructions from the State Police Chief, traffic police teams are continuously conducting checks across all districts and cities. State Traffic Branch SP V. Sahitya has appealed to all vehicle owners and drivers to use clear and visible number plates as per the rules. Number plates with fancy fonts, hidden numbers or stylish designs can lead to legal penalties.

The special drive will continue strictly to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.