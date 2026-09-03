Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO Jitendra Mishra: Salary, Perks, Benefits and Role Explained
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has its first-ever CEO, retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra. Here's a look at his salary, official residence, car, and security perks that come with the top job.
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Image Credit : ANI
Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra is the first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Mandir
A former Indian Air Force officer will now oversee the administration and management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the temple's first CEO on a three-year contract, a decision made with everyone's agreement in a trust meeting.
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Responsibilities of daily temple maintenance
As CEO, Jitendra Mishra will manage the temple's administration and daily operations. He is responsible for arranging facilities for devotees, coordinating between different teams, and handling all temple-related work. His long experience in the Indian Air Force is expected to be a huge help in his new role.
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Image Credit : Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra x
How much is Jitendra Mishra's salary?
The Trust has not yet officially revealed the exact salary for the Ram Mandir CEO. When they invited applications, the Trust had stated that the salary and other allowances would be decided by mutual agreement. So, we are still waiting for official information on Jitendra Mishra's monthly pay.
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Image Credit : Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra x
Official residence, vehicle, and VIP security
As CEO, Jitendra Mishra will get an official residence in Ayodhya to help him focus on the temple's daily work. The Trust hasn't shared details about the house yet. He will also be provided with a government vehicle and security personnel, similar to the perks given to a senior government official. The Ram Mandir Trust will cover all these expenses from its funds.
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Image Credit : X@ShriRamTeerth
40 years of long service in the Air Force
Jitendra Mishra has an impressive 40-year career in the Indian Air Force. He joined as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986. During his long service, he flew over 18 different types of aircraft, clocking more than 3,000 flying hours. He successfully handled many key responsibilities in the Air Force.
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Image Credit : X@ShriRamTeerth
Jitendra Mishra from Deoria district
Jitendra Mishra is originally from Bhopalpura village in the Bhatpar Rani area of Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. After serving in several high-ranking positions in the Air Force, he has now taken on the huge administrative responsibility of being the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's CEO. His leadership and organisational skills will be crucial for managing the temple.
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