Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said construction within the temple premises is expected to be completed by September 30. The auditorium and museum construction will continue and is slated for completion by March 2027.

Museum and Auditorium Construction Timeline He added that construction of the auditorium and museum, being handled by the State Construction Corporation, will continue and is slated for completion by March 2027. "The auditorium and museum construction, handled by the State Construction Corporation, will continue and is slated for completion by March 2027. The museum poses the biggest challenge, particularly in utilising advanced and immersive technology to display content, such as virtually showing all temples and structures within the complex in Gallery 7 and depicting Lord Ram's journey through rivers in Gallery 17," he said.Mishra further added, "IIT-Chennai experts are working on this, with expectations that the museum will open to devotees post-February-March 2027. The boundary wall construction is set to finish by December, with security installations taking an additional two months." New Immersive Galleries Planned Earlier in July, he said that a new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers and His links with them.Mishra said a gallery will also be dedicated to the "divine darshan"."Yesterday's meeting took place at two locations. One at the temple complex and the second at the museum. The first meeting primarily reviewed the ongoing construction work, and now our primary focus is ensuring that L&T and TCE complete the certification they are required to provide as quickly as possible, as they have a two-year defect liability period... It was a lengthy meeting, and everyone now wants the work to be completed by August 15th, at the latest... A detailed discussion took place at the museum," Misra told ANI.He said some new decisions were taken."A new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers... We'll create an entire gallery using immersive technology... When people visit the temple, it's usually very crowded, so they have to leave quickly. Therefore, we'll be hosting a program of 'Darshan' here. This will be an entire gallery dedicated to the divine darshan, where we'll take visitors to the museum, from the ground floor of the Ram Lalla temple to Kuber Tila," he said."It's immersive. It feels as if you're standing there, and the filming will be done using that technology. All decisions have been made, and it's a four-month project. I think photography will begin in two weeks," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Ram Mandir construction work within the temple premises is expected to be completed by September 30, Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said, "The construction work within the temple premises is expected to be completed by September 30, with Larsen & Toubro and Tata employees vacating the site by October 30."He added that construction of the auditorium and museum, being handled by the State Construction Corporation, will continue and is slated for completion by March 2027. "The auditorium and museum construction, handled by the State Construction Corporation, will continue and is slated for completion by March 2027. The museum poses the biggest challenge, particularly in utilising advanced and immersive technology to display content, such as virtually showing all temples and structures within the complex in Gallery 7 and depicting Lord Ram's journey through rivers in Gallery 17," he said.Mishra further added, "IIT-Chennai experts are working on this, with expectations that the museum will open to devotees post-February-March 2027. The boundary wall construction is set to finish by December, with security installations taking an additional two months."Earlier in July, he said that a new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers and His links with them.Mishra said a gallery will also be dedicated to the "divine darshan"."Yesterday's meeting took place at two locations. One at the temple complex and the second at the museum. The first meeting primarily reviewed the ongoing construction work, and now our primary focus is ensuring that L&T and TCE complete the certification they are required to provide as quickly as possible, as they have a two-year defect liability period... It was a lengthy meeting, and everyone now wants the work to be completed by August 15th, at the latest... A detailed discussion took place at the museum," Misra told ANI.He said some new decisions were taken."A new gallery will be created that will showcase Lord Ram's journeys through India's rivers... We'll create an entire gallery using immersive technology... When people visit the temple, it's usually very crowded, so they have to leave quickly. Therefore, we'll be hosting a program of 'Darshan' here. This will be an entire gallery dedicated to the divine darshan, where we'll take visitors to the museum, from the ground floor of the Ram Lalla temple to Kuber Tila," he said."It's immersive. It feels as if you're standing there, and the filming will be done using that technology. All decisions have been made, and it's a four-month project. I think photography will begin in two weeks," he added. (ANI)