CCTV footage that has surfaced shows Boro walking along a railway platform before boarding a departing train. An unidentified man can be seen approaching her and appearing to speak to her.

As the train began moving, Boro boarded along with other passengers. The man also appeared to try to board before getting off.

Another video, reportedly recorded by Boro during the journey and sent to a friend, shows her standing in the train aisle with several men around her. The identities of the people seen in the footage and the circumstances in which it was recorded have not been established.

A young woman from Assam boarded a train home. She never made it back. New CCTV footage has emerged showing Himashree Boro moments before she boarded the Vivek Express, along with another video reportedly recorded by her during the journey. https://t.co/Xa38J2BEzI — EastMojo (@EastMojo) October 8, 2026

The family has also alleged that some young men in the same coach made obscene gestures towards her. They said she was also in regular contact with a woman identified as Jyoti Choudhury. These claims have not been independently verified.