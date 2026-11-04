Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the new DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, while the incumbent officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal has been transferred to Delhi following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Appointment for Arunachal Pradesh Police

Senior AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Officer Transfer Details

As per the order dated November 3, the posting of the two 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officers has been approved with immediate effect and until further orders. Rajesh Kumar, who is returning from central deputation, has been posted as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, incumbent DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal has been transferred to Delhi. (ANI)

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