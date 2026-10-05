A youth died after being found stripped and critically injured in an Ahmedabad apartment compound. He had left his Isanpur home after dinner to meet a friend. Police registered a murder case against unidentified persons and are examining CCTV, technical evidence and forensic clues. Solanki did not identify his attackers before dying.

A finance student, Jigar Solanki, a native of Bhavnagar, died in hospital after he was found stripped and critically injured inside the compound of an apartment complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Police are probing the incident and the motive that led to the fatal assault. The 21-year-old victim was found seriously injured at Tirth Bhoomi Apartment behind Sardar Patel School in Isanpur around 11.30pm on Friday. He was taken to LG Hospital, where he died during treatment around 2.30am on Saturday.

Student left home after dinner

Solanki was pursuing a finance degree course at Silver Oak University. He had been staying with his maternal uncle, Harshit Chauhan, in Isanpur for around two-and-a-half months after previously living in a paying guest accommodation. According to the complaint filed by Chauhan, Solanki had dinner at home at around 9.30pm on Friday, reported the Times of India. He then told his uncle that he was going to meet a friend at Jawahar Chowk and left on his motorcycle.

Around two hours later, the family received information that Solanki had been found injured and without clothes in the compound of Tirth Bhoomi Apartment, the TOI report added.

Police found his motorcycle locked at the spot, with the key reportedly still with him. His clothes were found nearby. Residents covered the injured student with clothes before he was taken to hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Police probe unidentified attackers

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 6) Bhagirathsinh Gadhavi told TOI that Solanki had suffered multiple injuries to his shoulder, both hands, cheek, hip, chest and armpit. The nature of the injuries suggested that he may have been attacked with a stick or another heavy object, although police have not established the weapon used.

Isanpur police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas. Technical evidence, Solanki's phone and other available information are also being analysed to identify those involved.

A dog squad and forensic team were sent to the scene, while the crime branch is assisting with the investigation.

Student did not name attackers

Police are also trying to determine why Solanki was attacked, whether he had a dispute with anyone and who accompanied him to the apartment complex. Gadhavi said Solanki did not provide any information about his attackers despite being questioned by residents and later by his family.

The DCP said the investigation so far had found no reported dispute involving Solanki. Police are now working to establish his movements between leaving home and being found injured.