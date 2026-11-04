UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces free LPG cylinder refills for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries on Diwali and Holi, with a Rs 1,500 crore subsidy allocation for over 1.89 crore families in the state to support welfare initiatives.

Free LPG Refills for Ujjwala Beneficiaries

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana would receive one free LPG cylinder on the occasions of Diwali and Holi, as he participated in a programme for the distribution of refill subsidies to more than 1.89 crore beneficiaries in the state. An allocation of Rs 1,500 crore has been made for the distribution of subsidies for LPG cylinder refills to eligible families under the scheme.

Addressing the programme, Adityanath explained the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder and the subsidy provided by the Centre. "The price of one domestic gas cylinder is Rs 983.45, and out of this, the Government of India provides a subsidy of Rs 335. You have to spend Rs 648.55 from your own pocket," he said. The Chief Minister said the state government had decided to provide one cylinder to poor families under the Ujjwala scheme on Diwali and Holi. "With the money you save, you can buy Diwali sweets and lamps," he said.

Governance and Social Unity

Adityanath also contrasted the availability of LPG connections under the present government with the situation during the Congress government. "During the Congress government, one had to face numerous hardships to get a single gas connection. We have provided free gas connections to poor families, and this is good governance," he said.

Deepotsav and Cultural Heritage

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister described Ayodhya's Deepotsav scheduled to be held on November 7 as a symbol of social unity, saying the festival brings together people from different sections of society through shared faith and cultural participation. CM Yogi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya to review the preparations for the event. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that caste divisions had historically been used as a basis for politics, while the Deepotsav, initiated by the state government in 2017, had transformed Ayodhya's cultural heritage into a celebration involving people from all walks of life.

"Lamps burn in different hands, but their light unites the entire society. This is the message of Deepotsav," he said. "Caste rigidity divides society, while shared faith and culture weave it into a single thread. Shri Ayodhya ji's Deepotsav is a vibrant example of this social unity. Before the year 2017, governments that made caste division the basis of politics completely ignored this cultural force that unites society. The double-engine government changed this mindset by starting Deepotsav in 2017 and transformed the cultural heritage of Ram Nagari into a festival for all people," Yogi added. (ANI)

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