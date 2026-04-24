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Assam Shocking Murder: 19-Year-Old Girl Beheads Mother in Brutal Attack, No Motive Found Yet
A shocking case in Assam where a 19-year-old girl allegedly beheaded her mother with no known motive. The brutal act left family members injured, while police probe possible links to mental distress or other factors.
This case from Deramukh Lalung village in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district has left everyone shaken. A 19-year-old girl, Puja Malang, allegedly used a sharp 'dao'—a type of local machete—to kill her own 42-year-old mother, Anumai Malang. The sheer brutality of the act, where she severed her mother's head, has raised many disturbing questions.
Puja's father, Premendra Malang, and her sister rushed to save Anumai, but they couldn't stop the attack. The accused girl allegedly turned on them as well, leaving both of them seriously injured. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. This violent turn against her own family suggests her state of mind was highly disturbed at the time.
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