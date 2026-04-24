A man in Karnataka's Bagalkote allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of an extra-marital affair. The incident happened at a neighbour's house in Todalabagi village. The police have arrested the accused husband, Malappa, for murdering Somu (32).

A man killed his wife in Todalabagi village of Karnataka's Bagalkote over suspicions of her being involved in an extra-marital affair with another person, the police said. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Somu (32). She had gone to a neighbour's house when the accused attacked her. She is survived by her two children, aged 9 and 7, the police said. The police have arrested the accused, Malappa and a case of murder has been registered against him.

Police Detail the Incident

Bagalkote Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Goyal on Thursday said that the husband had suspected his wife of being engaged in an illicit affair. He got the information that while she was at the neighbour's house, that person had come to visit her. So, he reached the neighbour's house, where the couple had a heated argument, and he hit her. The victim died on the spot.

"A lady named Somu, aged 32 years, wife of Malappa, was murdered in the Todalabagi village by her husband. The incident happened last night at around 10:30 pm. The attack occurred while she was visiting a neighbor who she used to work as a labourer. The husband suspected that she was having an illicit affair with another person. He got the information that while she was at the neighbour's house, the other person had come to visit her. He went to the house, and an altercation took place between them. He hit her, and she collapsed and died on the spot. She had a history of a heart operation; she had undergone bypass surgery at the age of 15. She is survived by two children aged nine and seven. Police have arrested the husband and registered a murder case. Further investigation is underway," he said.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)