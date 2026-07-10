Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level review of Rath Yatra preparations, stressing security and devotee convenience. 12,000 personnel will be deployed, and uninterrupted power supply has been arranged for the festival in Puri.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reviewed preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and directed officials to ensure comprehensive security, smooth crowd management and seamless coordination among all departments for the festival.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for effective communication, efficient inter-departmental coordination and foolproof arrangements to facilitate devotees expected to attend the world-famous Rath Yatra. Officials informed the meeting that around 12,000 personnel from the Odisha Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), led by 19 senior IPS officers, will be deployed to oversee security and crowd management. The review also noted that 1,700 bio-toilets, eight temporary hospitals, 473 CCTV cameras, 65 LED display screens and 16 permanent telecom towers have been installed as part of the festival arrangements. The Chief Minister was further informed that dedicated facilities have been created at the Gundicha Temple for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to ensure easier access during the festival. CM Majhi directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are executed efficiently so that devotees can participate in the Rath Yatra safely and without inconvenience.

Power Supply and State-Wide Arrangements

Earlier, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the Energy Department has completed all necessary preparations to ensure uninterrupted power supply and public safety during the annual Rath Yatra, with special focus on Puri and other districts where the festival is celebrated. Speaking to ANI, Singh Deo said the department had conducted a comprehensive review of its preparedness, including coordination with Tata Power. "The Rath Yatra takes place every year. We have already conducted a departmental review of the Electricity Department's preparations and arrangements for the event. A review with Tata Power has also been carried out," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said necessary arrangements had been made across the state, as Rath Yatra is celebrated in several districts. "Rath Yatra is held in several districts across our state, and we have made the necessary arrangements for all of them. We have finalised plans for staff mobilisation and deployment wherever required," he said.

Singh Deo said officials had already inspected the entire city of Puri ahead of the yatra, which begins on July 16. "Our staff has inspected the entire city of Puri. We have completed all preparations to address issues such as hanging wires and to ensure there are no leakages in underground cables," he said.

Chariot Construction Nears Completion

Meanwhile, with the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra drawing near, the construction of the three majestic chariots has also entered its final phase in Puri, where around 220 traditional artisans, including carpenters, assistants and painters, are working meticulously to complete the craft ahead of the festival.

Using traditional hand tools, skilled carpenters and artisans are carving intricate wooden panels and decorative motifs that adorn the chariots, preserving Odisha's rich cultural and artistic heritage. Working in coordinated teams, they spend long hours ensuring precision and symmetry in every component before the chariots are handed over for the annual procession. (ANI)