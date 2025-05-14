AP and Telangana Weather, May 14: Mostly scorching heat; thunderstorms in some areas
AP and Telangana Weather, May 14: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing sweltering daytime temperatures and increasing humidity. Some parts of Telangana may see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Clear skies and warm sunshine. Partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms particularly in the northern and western outskirts. Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 36°C.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 42°C
In Visakhapatnam, expect a humid day with sunshine. No significant rainfall is expected, but hazy skies may reduce visibility slightly.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Warangal will face a dry and sunny day, with little to no cloud cover throughout. The city is expected to experience a high of 39°C.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 46°C
Vijayawada is set to record one of the highest temperatures in the region. People are strongly advised to take heat precautions, drink plenty of fluids, and limit time outside.