Image Credit : Social Media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 42°C

Warangal will face a dry and sunny day, with little to no cloud cover throughout. The city is expected to experience a high of 39°C.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel: 46°C

Vijayawada is set to record one of the highest temperatures in the region. People are strongly advised to take heat precautions, drink plenty of fluids, and limit time outside.