AP and Telangana Weather, March 25: Sweltering heat across major cities; rain expected in Vizag

AP and Telangana Weather, March 25: Heatwave intensifies! Get the latest forecast for Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal and Visakhapatnam. Stay safe!

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 25: As summer intensifies across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, temperatures continue to rise steadily. On Tuesday, Hyderabad and Warangal will see clear skies and high temperatures. Vijayawada is set to be the hottest city today. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam may get some afternoon showers. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Hyderabad will see hot and sunny weather throughout the day. It is important to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
There is a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Those venturing outdoors should take precautions.


article_image3

Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
A hot and dry day is expected in Warangal. People are advised to wear light, breathable clothing and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will face extreme heat. Frequent hydration, staying in shaded areas, and avoiding sun exposure are highly recommended.

