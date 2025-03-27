THIS Bollywood actress living like queen with Rs 700 crore assets, not seen in movies for 4 years; Read on

Read Full Gallery

With nearly 700 crore in assets, 21 crore earrings, a luxury house in America, who is this actress enjoying a queen-like life even without doing movies for 4 years? Let's take a look at her assets and movies.

Many heroines come to the industry from modeling and fashion shows. Whether it's Miss India or Miss Universe, they often transition into acting. Many current Bollywood heroines followed this path. Similarly, let’s see how far the actress who started her journey with the Miss World crown has come. She is Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Today, she lives a luxurious life in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's film career began in 2000 when she won the Miss World competition. Later, in 2002, she started her film career with a Tamil movie starring Vijay Dalapathi. Then, in 2003, Priyanka finally made her Bollywood debut with the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Along with Priyanka, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta also played important roles in this movie.

After this, Priyanka didn't look back. She went on to achieve successive victories. She acted in many successful movies, including Bluffmaster, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, and Mary Kom. Not only for her acting, but Priyanka has also been in the news for her fashion sense. At the 2016 Oscars, she wore 50-carat diamond earrings, which cost approximately Rs. 21.75 crores. Apart from this, she once wore a Ralph & Russo gown worth Rs. 72 crores. In this way, Priyanka Chopra has been in the news worldwide in one way or another. ALSO READ: Ram Charan's luxurious car collection: Actor owns 9 opulent cars – Check them out

Priyanka Chopra follows fashion perfectly. She spends a lot for it. Be it her clothes, makeup, or cars, everything is expensive. Ordinary people can only imagine their price. Ordinary people can't buy and maintain them at that cost. Priyanka maintains it that way. Moreover, Priyanka's appearance is always memorable at big events like Met Gala. Once, Priyanka wore clothes worth approximately Rs. 45 lakhs. In 2018, she got engaged to pop singer Nick Jonas, and the diamond engagement ring she wore then was worth Rs. 2.1 crores. She wants to show a uniqueness in every item she uses, and not only that... she makes sure that royalty is visible. She turns everyone's attention towards her.

Gradually, Priyanka reduced her movies in Bollywood and went to Hollywood. Later, the actress married singer Nick Jonas and moved to Los Angeles. Priyanka's last movie in Bollywood was The White Tiger, which was released in 2021. Actress Priyanka Chopra continues to be one of the richest actresses. Her assets are estimated to be around 700 crores. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why

