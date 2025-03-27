Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, Russia minister confirms 'preparations underway'

Read Full Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, with preparations currently underway, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed. Speaking to Russian news agency TASS, Lavrov stated that Putin had accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and arrangements for the visit were in progress.

“President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared,” Lavrov announced.

The visit comes amid deepening India-Russia ties, particularly in the areas of defense, trade, and energy cooperation. Lavrov also noted that PM Modi made Russia his first foreign visit after securing a third term in office, signaling the significance of the bilateral relationship. “Now it’s our turn,” the Russian diplomat remarked.

In 2023, Modi traveled to Russia twice—first in July to reinforce agreements under the 2000 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, and again in October to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Putin’s upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations. While official dates have yet to be announced, discussions on key regional and global issues are likely to be on the agenda.

Modi-Putin bond amid geopolitical tensions

The bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin has remained steady despite global turbulence. India and Russia share a long-standing strategic partnership, with defense, energy, and trade forming key pillars of their relationship. While Western nations have distanced themselves from Moscow over the Ukraine war, New Delhi has maintained a balanced stance—purchasing Russian oil at discounted rates while advocating for dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi and Putin’s personal rapport has been evident in their frequent meetings and warm public interactions. Even as India strengthens its ties with the West, including the US and European allies, it has continued to engage with Russia on crucial matters. With Putin’s upcoming visit, both leaders are expected to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and the evolving global order, reaffirming their commitment to a multipolar world.

Also read: India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

Latest Videos