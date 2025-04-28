Image Credit : social media

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37.2°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

The afternoon heat will be intense. It is advisable for residents to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day and to remain well-hydrated.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 28.3°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C

Partly sunny skies. The humidity will be much higher. There's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. It's recommended to carry an umbrella or raincoat.