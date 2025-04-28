AP and Telangana Weather, April 28: Scorching heat in THESE cities
AP and Telangana Weather, April 28: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should prepare for another day of intense heat and mostly clear skies on Monday. Coastal cities like Visakhapatnam may see a brief respite in the form of afternoon thunderstorms, but for most regions, dry and sunny conditions will dominate. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
The afternoon heat will be intense. It is advisable for residents to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day and to remain well-hydrated.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 28.3°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
Partly sunny skies. The humidity will be much higher. There's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. It's recommended to carry an umbrella or raincoat.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.6°C
Bright sunshine throughout the day. No cloudy skies to provide respite from the heat. Residents should take all necessary precautions.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43.3°C
Likely be the hottest location in the region today, with temperatures soaring to 39.4°C. Limit strenuous outdoor activity, wear light clothing, and make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day.