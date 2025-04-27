Image Credit : social media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 37.2°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Warangal is among the hottest spots in the region today. The weather here is partly sunny. There’s a possibility of a couple of afternoon thunderstorms.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40.5°C

Min Temperature: 25.5°C

Real Feel Temperature: 44.4°C

Vijayawada is sweltering under near-peak summer heat with sunshine and just a few clouds offering little relief. Taking precautions is essential.