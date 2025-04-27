AP and Telangana Weather, April 27: Afternoon showers to bring relief from heat
AP and Telangana Weather, April 27: Sunday brings rain to major cities, offering respite from the heat. Cities like Hyderabad and Warangal can expect rain and thunderstorms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
AP and Telangana Weather, April 27: Sunday will bring rain, providing some relief from the scorching sun. Authorities are warning residents to avoid prolonged sun exposure, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
Warm and rainy weather this Sunday. People heading outdoors should stay updated with changing weather conditions. Humidity will make the day uncomfortable.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 28.3°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
A breezy day with plenty of sunshine and occasional cloud cover. Humidity will make it a sweaty, uncomfortable day overall.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Warangal is among the hottest spots in the region today. The weather here is partly sunny. There’s a possibility of a couple of afternoon thunderstorms.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44.4°C
Vijayawada is sweltering under near-peak summer heat with sunshine and just a few clouds offering little relief. Taking precautions is essential.