Image Credit : social media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 39.4°C

Min Temperature: 24.4°C

Real Feel: 40.6°C

In Warangal, the weather will range from sunny to partly cloudy. Residents should take heat precautions.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 39.4°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 42.8°C

Vijayawada is expected to be one of the hottest cities in the region on Saturday. Those with outdoor work or travel plans are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.