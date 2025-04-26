AP and Telangana Weather, April 26: Mostly sunny and sweltering Saturday; Check updates
AP and Telangana Weather, April 26: Daytime temperatures will soar. Heat advisories for residents across major cities including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
AP and Telangana Weather, April 26: The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expected to remain hot and mostly sunny on Saturday. No significant rainfall is expected, meaning daytime heat will remain intense through the weekend. Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37.8°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Despite the sunshine, the humidity will remain moderate. It’s recommended to minimize direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and stay well-hydrated.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 28.9°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Visakhapatnam is set for a mostly sunny and breezy day with temperatures reaching 33.3°C. Residents are advised to seek shade and wear light, breathable clothing.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
In Warangal, the weather will range from sunny to partly cloudy. Residents should take heat precautions.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 42.8°C
Vijayawada is expected to be one of the hottest cities in the region on Saturday. Those with outdoor work or travel plans are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.