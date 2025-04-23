AP and Telangana Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat levels across THESE cities; see updates
AP and Telangana Weather, April 23: Residents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in for another hot and uncomfortable day this Wednesday. The temperatures continue to soar in cities like Vijayawada, Warangal, and Hyderabad. Here’s the city-wise updates.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
The dry conditions may lead to significant heat stress, especially for outdoor workers and vulnerable groups. Sunscreen, hydration, and shaded areas are essential for staying safe.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The high humidity will make conditions feel hotter and more uncomfortable. Residents are advised to stay cool and hydrated.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Expect plenty of sun and rising temperatures in Warangal today. Schools and workplaces are being advised to implement heat safety protocols.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44°C
Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region today. Locals should take every precaution to stay indoors and keep cool.