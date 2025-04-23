Image Credit : Social Media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 40.5°C

Min Temperature: 25.5°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

Expect plenty of sun and rising temperatures in Warangal today. Schools and workplaces are being advised to implement heat safety protocols.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 44°C

Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region today. Locals should take every precaution to stay indoors and keep cool.