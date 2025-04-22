AP and Telangana Weather, April 22: Intense summer heat on Tuesday; caution advised
AP and Telangana Weather, April 22: Another day of intense heat. High temperatures and humidity are expected across major cities, including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 22: Tuesday brings another round of intense summer weather to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Avoiding outdoor activities during the afternoon hours, staying well-hydrated, wearing light, breathable clothing is crucial. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Bright skies, extreme heat. Residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure during the afternoon.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Visakhapatnam will experience high humidity levels paired with a steady breeze. The weather may feel more oppressive because of the humidity.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Warangal is expected to endure one of the highest actual temperatures of the day. The dry conditions will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44.5°C
Vijayawada will see high temperatures due to humidity and sun intensity, making it one of the hottest spots in the region for the day.