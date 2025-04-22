Warangal

Max Temperature: 40.5°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 43°C

Warangal is expected to endure one of the highest actual temperatures of the day. The dry conditions will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40.5°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 44.5°C

Vijayawada will see high temperatures due to humidity and sun intensity, making it one of the hottest spots in the region for the day.