AP and Telangana Weather, April 17: Scorching skies; dry and humid weather
AP and Telangana Weather, April 17: Major cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada are experiencing high temperatures.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 17: The intense continues to be relentless across major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The hot weather is likely to continue into the weekend, with little sign of rain or cloud cover. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.1°C
Residents, especially the elderly and outdoor workers, are urged to avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 28.3°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C
The coastal city of Visakhapatnam offers a slightly milder climate. But the humidity will make the day uncomfortable.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.1°C
Intense sunshine in Warangal. People who work outside are advised to take frequent breaks, stay in the shade when possible, and stay hydrated.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42.8°C
Drink plenty of water and fluids like coconut water or electrolyte solutions. Avoid the sun during peak hours.