DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking an urgent discussion on the need for electoral reforms to strengthen the country's electoral processes amid opposition protests.

"I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of t he "rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the council of states to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business- Revised or otherwise- for 2nd December, 2025, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: "To discuss the need for electoral reforms to further strengthen the electoral processes in the country," MP Siva wrote in the notice to the RS Secretary-General.

Winter Session Opens with Opposition Protests

The Suspension of Business notice is made amid repeated demands by Opposition parties seeking a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The first day of the winter session of Parliament saw repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties in both the Houses.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha

In Rajya Sabha, Vice President and House's Chairman CP Radhakrishnan urged members to act as exemplary leaders by upholding constitutional values and maintain rules of procedure determine the 'Laxman rekha' for parliamentary discourse.

Disruptions in Lok Sabha

Whereas the lok sabha saw adjournments at 12 noon, 2 PM and later to be adjourned for the day as opposition members insisted on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

There were obituary references in the two Houses.

The Speaker urged opposition members not to resort to disruptions.

He said good tradition should be set by House and issues should be discussed.

He said bringing placards and obstructing the House in a planned way is not right. MPs have been elected by people to raise their issues.

As opposition members did not relent, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Other Legislative Business

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is set to move a statutory resolution in ensuring that the Water (Prevention and control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 is adopted in Manipur, which is under president's rule now.