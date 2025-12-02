Tripura CM Manik Saha urged for increased HIV/AIDS screening and awareness in schools and colleges. On World AIDS Day, he highlighted the need for early detection, expanding Red Ribbon Clubs to schools, and tackling youth drug addiction.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged increased screening and awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to combat HIV/AIDS, highlighting the need for early detection and public education on the issue, according to a press release. Speaking at a program held on Monday at MBB Playground in Agartala to observe the State-Level World AIDS Day and virtually inaugurate Cancer Care Centres in North, Gomati, and Dhalai districts, CM Saha emphasised the need for public awareness and highlighted the strict measures taken by security agencies against drugs.

Tripura's Efforts in AIDS Control Praised

Referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) calendar, he said about eight days are observed globally, including World AIDS Day. CM Saha highlighted the regular efforts of the Tripura State AIDS Control Society in combating AIDS.

"We all know that once HIV infection is present in the body, there is no way to eradicate it, as there is no cure. But with modern medical systems, the viral load can be reduced. Those who are infected can lead a normal life. The Tripura AIDS Control Society is working to increase public awareness about AIDS. In the national-level review of the National AIDS Control Society, Tripura has been selected as a good-performing state and has been awarded for its overall work," he said.

Expanding Awareness to School Level

CM Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, noted that the global number of HIV infections is around four crore, with India accounting for about 25.44 lakh cases. He urged establishing Red Ribbon Clubs at the school level to expand awareness beyond existing college-level programs.

"Earlier, the Red Ribbon Club was only at the college level. That is why I appeal to the AIDS Control Society to establish Red Ribbon Clubs at the school level," he said.

Concern Over Youth Drug Addiction

At the event, the Chief Minister also said that in today's world of consumerism, due to mental stress and other issues, youth are increasingly being influenced toward addiction. "Various security agencies of the government are taking a strict stance against drugs. A large amount of drugs was destroyed a few days ago. In combating drugs, it is not enough to focus only on arrests; we must also counsel children who are victims of drug abuse. The government is working in this direction. According to available information, 83% of our total infected population belongs to the youth group. Out of these, 39% are girls," said CM Saha.

Call for Increased Screening and Vigilance in Schools

Addressing students and teachers of schools and colleges, the Chief Minister said that if there are any unruly children in the class, they should be kept under observation. In addition, attention should be paid to any student's prolonged absences. If necessary, parents should be contacted. More screening should be done to combat HIV/AIDS.

"The more screening that is done, the more cases can be identified. More discussions are needed in schools and colleges to create awareness about these issues. Teachers should also discuss this issue for at least five minutes in class. Clubs and social organisations should also come forward in this regard," Tripura CM said.

State Statistics and Government Support

The Chief Minister said that currently, the number of deaths due to HIV/AIDS has decreased significantly worldwide, and it has also decreased in India. As of October 2025, the total number of HIV/AIDS-infected people in Tripura is 6,417, out of which 1,222 are women, 5,189 are men, and 6 are transgender persons. The government has arranged to provide an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to HIV/AIDS-infected individuals.

The event was attended by MBB University Vice Chancellor Bibhas Deb, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma, Education Director N. C. Sharma, Health Department Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma, and others. (ANI)