The Mysuru Dasara air show was cut short to around 10 minutes due to cloudy skies and morning rain. The brief performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team disappointed spectators who had waited nearly two hours to watch the aerial display.

Thousands of spectators who gathered at the Bannimantapa Torchlight Parade Ground in Mysuru to witness the much-anticipated Dasara air show were left disappointed after the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team’s performance was cut short due to unfavourable weather conditions. The show began at 11 am on Sunday, October 18, with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft taking to the skies. However, cloudy skies and morning rain prevented the pilots from performing their planned aerobatic manoeuvres, bringing the display to an end within just nine to 10 minutes.

Many spectators had arrived early and waited for nearly two hours to watch the aerial spectacle as part of the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Bad Weather Cuts Short Mysuru Dasara Air Show

The Dasara air show began at 11 am as scheduled, drawing loud cheers from the crowd as all nine jets flew together over the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Ground. The aircraft entered the venue from the eastern side and flew westwards before making another pass from the west towards the north.

The jets subsequently returned to release saffron, white and green smoke, forming the colours of the Indian national flag in the sky. However, cloudy weather affected the planned performance, forcing the team to end the display earlier than expected.

The announcers later informed the audience that the air show had been curtailed due to unfavourable weather conditions. The announcement disappointed spectators who had gathered in large numbers to witness the aerobatic display.

Spectators Waited Two Hours for a 10-Minute Show

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team’s displays during the Dasara celebrations typically last around 20 to 30 minutes. However, Sunday's performance lasted only about 10 minutes, leaving many spectators disappointed.

People began arriving at the venue as early as 9 am to secure their places and watch the show. Visitors entered using regular tickets, Gold Cards, VIP passes and invitee passes.

Families, groups of friends, tourists, women, children and senior citizens gathered at the ground, with many waiting between one and a half and two hours for the performance to begin.

The brief display fell short of expectations, and thousands of spectators reportedly left the venue disappointed after the show ended much earlier than anticipated.

Surya Kiran Team Performs With Nine Hawk Jets

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team travelled from the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru to participate in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The team performed using nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka.

The red-and-white jets initially flew around the Bannimantap ground before performing the tricolour smoke display. However, adverse weather conditions prevented the pilots from completing the planned sequence of aerobatic manoeuvres.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is known for its precision flying and coordinated aerial formations, making its appearance one of the anticipated attractions of the Dasara celebrations.

Full Air Show Expected on Monday

Group Captain Ajay Dasharathi, leader of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, said the team was delighted to visit Mysuru for the Dasara festival. He explained that cloudy skies and morning rain had prevented the pilots from carrying out all the planned aerobatic manoeuvres.

He also indicated that weather conditions were expected to improve on Monday, October 19, raising hopes that spectators would be able to witness a full-fledged aerial display.

The team was expected to perform its complete routine if weather conditions permitted, offering visitors another opportunity to experience the aerobatic spectacle during the Mysuru Dasara festivities.