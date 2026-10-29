You can download your e-Aadhaar very fast in just one minute. The simple process works like this.

Step 1: You must first visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: You need to click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option visible there.

Step 3: You must now enter either your Aadhaar number, enrollment ID, or virtual ID.

Step 4: You have to correctly enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: You then click on the 'Send OTP' option.

Step 6: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. You must enter that OTP on the website.

Step 7: The system will download your e-Aadhaar PDF file once the process is complete.