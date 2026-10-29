BJP National President Nitin Nabin convened meetings with party officials to strategize against the upcoming INDIA bloc rally and review the progress of the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign amidst ongoing political tensions.

BJP Strategies for Upcoming INDIA Bloc Rally

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday held a meeting with the party’s National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the action plan ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally on November 1 amid the anti-SIR protests. The leaders also discussed the State Assembly elections in 2027. “BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a meeting today with the National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, where he conducted detailed discussions on the upcoming action plan and various matters related to the organisation,” BJP posted on X. National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, along with BJP National General Secretaries Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia attended the meeting.

Reviewing the Save Democracy Campaign

Today, BJP also held another meeting to review its ongoing ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign. BJP national president Nitin Nabin chaired the meeting, attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with several other senior party leaders. The meeting focused on reviewing the progress and preparations for the party’s campaign, as well as chalking out a strategy to counter the opposition’s allegations and protests over the SIR exercise. Party leaders discussed ways to strengthen the campaign, intensify outreach and communicate the BJP’s position on the electoral roll revision exercise to the public. The meeting came amid the BJP’s efforts to counter the opposition’s protests and allegations surrounding the SIR exercise through its ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign.

Leadership Stance on National Democracy

On Wednesday, Nitin Nabin led the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ yatra in Delhi. Addressing the gathering at Chandani Chowk, the BJP chief said democracy was in safe hands under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he did not care about the Constitution. He further said that the Congress was losing ground by trusting Rahul Gandhi and warned that the party could be wiped out if it continued to follow him. Nabin said, "Democracy is in safe hands. The trust of democracy in public lies in PM Modi. If democracy is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, then democracy is absolutely safe. People of the country know that 140 crore people of the country are the family of the son of the soil of the country - PM Narendra Modi.” (ANI)