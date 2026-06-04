6 7 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Annapurna Bhandar Update

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "After the SIR, we found many people are not from this country. That's why we decided on a fresh application process. 1.21 lakh people have applied for CAA. Many others who were persecuted have come from Bangladesh. They will get citizenship via CAA. But those who entered illegally will not get Annapurna Yojana benefits. Only Indian citizens are eligible."