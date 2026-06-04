Annapurna Bhandar Update: Categories of Women Who Won't Get Rs 3,000
From Wednesday, June 3, the government has started giving Rs 3,000 per month to women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. The money is being sent directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
The government started sending Rs 3,000 per month to women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme from Wednesday, June 3. On the very first day, around 29 lakh women received the money directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via DBT.
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
All women aged 25 to 60 can get money under Annapurna Bhandar. Beneficiaries of the old Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be moved to this new scheme, but they must re-apply. Until the transfer is complete, they will continue to receive Lakshmir Bhandar's benefits. Women who never applied for Lakshmir Bhandar can also apply now.
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
For rural areas, the BDO will verify new applications, while the SDO will handle them in urban areas. The lists will then go to the District Magistrate for approval. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) areas, KMC officials will manage this process, with the KMC Commissioner being the final approving authority.
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Women who have permanent jobs with the central or state government, or receive a regular salary or pension from them, cannot apply. This also includes those working in statutory bodies, PSUs, Panchayats, municipal bodies, or as teachers/staff in government-aided schools. Also, if you pay Income Tax, you are not eligible.
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
Former Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries who are now deceased, have shifted, or are absent voters identified in the SIR (Special Summary Revision) will not get the money. Those who have appealed to the SIR tribunal or applied under the CAA will not receive benefits until their cases are settled. The government will regularly remove names of deceased and shifted beneficiaries from the list.
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "After the SIR, we found many people are not from this country. That's why we decided on a fresh application process. 1.21 lakh people have applied for CAA. Many others who were persecuted have come from Bangladesh. They will get citizenship via CAA. But those who entered illegally will not get Annapurna Yojana benefits. Only Indian citizens are eligible."
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Annapurna Bhandar Update
The Chief Minister also said that the government will send assistants to help those who cannot go out or apply online. He assured that the form filling and verification process will continue for the next three months. Money will be deposited into accounts only after the forms are submitted and verified.
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