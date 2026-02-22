Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces during a joint operation in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, codenamed Trashi-I, was launched based on intelligence inputs. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered.

In a major development in the ongoing anti-terror offensive in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Sunday neutralised two terrorists during a joint operation in the rugged terrains of Kishtwar district under Operation Trashi-I, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar earlier.

Joint Operation on Credible Intelligence

According to the White Knight Corps, actionable intelligence was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Army's own sources about the presence of terrorists operating in the dense forest belts of the Chatroo areas.

"Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗢𝗽𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶-𝗜 | #𝗧𝘄𝗼𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗗 | 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜-𝗜 Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 22, 2026

Details of the Encounter

The Army said that contact with the terrorists was re-established at approximately 11:00 am in challenging terrain, where troops of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), re-engaged the terrorists.

During the firefight, the security forces dominated the encounter site and successfully neutralised two terrorists. Weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and other war-like stores, were recovered from the site.

Hunt Continues in Kishtwar Forests

"The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," the Corps added.

Operation Trashi-I, launched in January, has focused on challenging forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple cordon and search operations and firefights.

Security forces continued their searches in the Kishtwar area to ensure that no hostile elements remain at large.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)