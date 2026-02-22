Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Lashkar terror module handled from Bangladesh, foiling a major plot. Two suspects were arrested in Kolkata for pasting anti-national posters at Delhi metro stations, directed by a Kashmiri terrorist.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a terror module being handled by a Lashkar handler based in Bangladesh, preventing a major untoward incident. Additional CP, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, revealed that the plot involved pasting anti-national posters at metro stations in Delhi, including Kashmiri Gate, echoing terrorist slogans. The CISF alerted the Metro unit of the Delhi Police, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Umar Farooq and Robil Ul Islam, in Kolkata.

Delhi Terror Plot Foiled

In a press conference, Kushwaha said, "A team from the Special Cell busted a module that was being handled by a Lashkar handler based in Bangladesh. A major untoward incident has been prevented. On February 7th, anti-national posters were pasted on pillars at the Kashmiri Gate Metro station and some nearby metro stations in Delhi. The CISF noticed this and brought it to the attention of the Metro unit of the Delhi Police. The Special Cell team went to Kolkata." The suspects revealed that they were directed by Shabbir Ahmed Lone, a Kashmiri terrorist based in Bangladesh, who has a history of terrorist activities.

Mastermind's Criminal History

Lone was arrested in 2007 with AK-47 and grenades, and had escaped to Bangladesh after his release from jail in 2019.

Kushwaha said, "With the help of the local police, two people were arrested, and one of these two people was Umar Farooq and with him a Bangladeshi, Robil Ul Islam. Both of them were arrested, and they revealed that anti-India posters were put up at many places in Delhi, the posters that echoed terrorists, were put up by these two. Later, it was found out through interrogation and investigation that the direction to them was being given by Shabbir Ahmed Lone, from Bangladesh."

"In 2007, Shabbir Ahmed Lone was arrested, and AK-47, grenades were found on him, and he had come for 'fidayeen' to kill a senior political leader...He remained in jail for many years and was released in 2019. After his release, he again fled to Bangladesh. He is a resident of Ganderbal, Kashmir. Initial investigations have revealed that he reconnected with the LeT leadership and re-established his organisation to carry out terrorist activities," Kushwaha added.

Investigation Expands to Tamil Nadu

Further investigation led to the arrest of six more Bangladeshi nationals in Tamil Nadu, who were allegedly part of the plot. The police stated that Lone had reassembled his men and conducted dry runs, planning to carry out terrorist activities in India.

Kushwaha further said, "He (Lone) reassembled his men and conducted dry runs with these men. He had posters put up in various locations. He did so not just in Delhi, but also in Kolkata. On February 10th, he put up anti-India posters at several metro stations and other locations in Kolkata. He also rented a house in Kolkata...The investigation revealed that some individuals who are Bangladeshi nationals were in Tamil Nadu. They were going to take them back to Kolkata and plant them in a terrorist activity before they could do anything. The team then went to Tamil Nadu and, with the help of the Tamil Nadu police, arrested six more people, all of whom are Bangladeshi nationals." (ANI)