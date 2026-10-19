1 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Weather conditions have changed drastically in the Telugu states due to a cyclonic circulation over the West Central Bay of Bengal. This system extends up to 7.6 kilometres above sea level near the South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. A trough also runs from Lakshadweep to the West Central Bay of Bengal across Karnataka and South Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of 1.5 to 3.1 kilometres. The weather department has confirmed that these two systems will bring continuous rains for the next three days.