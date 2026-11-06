CJI Surya Kant addressed the crucial role of district courts in the legal system, emphasizing professional ethics and comparing the lawyer's duty to that of a doctor treating a patient to provide clarity and assistance to justice seekers.

CJI Surya Kant Emphasizes Ethics in the Legal Profession

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Emphasising the role of professional ethics and the lower judiciary, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant said, " A Person meets the judicial system for the first time at the District Court; he comes there as a seeker of justice with many apprehensions and needs proper legal assistance." He was addressing the gathering at a felicitation program organised by the Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations at Rouse Avenue District Court on Thursday evening.

CJI Suryakant also highlighted the contribution of women lawyers who represent as Bar leaders at different levels starting from Bar Associations. He also emphasised the role of a senior in shaping the career of a young lawyer, saying, "A senior can completely change your career." He also recalled his early days in the Legal profession and how he entered into legal practice at the High Court in Chandigarh. He stressed that the Indian legal fraternity has the capability to become the world leader in the legal profession and said, " Delhi has the cream of lawyers of the country; it has excellent exposure of distinct cases."

Distinguished Guests and Legal Insights

The Program was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre, Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, Justice Jyoti Singh, Advocate Nitin Ahlawat, Chairman of Delhi Bar Council, Advocate Neeraj, Chairman of Coordination Committee, Advocate Tarun Rana, Advocate Nagender Kumar, Advocate Narveer Dabas, Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, Secretary, Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association and leaders of district bar associations.

During his address, CJI Surya Kant said, "When a patient in urgent need of medical care arrives at a hospital, the technical staff, nurses, and paramedics immediately begin providing first aid. The patient is repeatedly reassured that they are now in a hospital and will be safe—this assurance alone alleviates half of their distress. A similar process unfolds when an individual approaches a district court. Our lawyers—members of the Bar—operate in much the same way as a doctor treating a patient. "By applying professional insight and a deep, thorough analysis of the complex legal issues involved, a lawyer can—within the bounds of the law—provide a client with clarity regarding the potential outcome of their case, and help them understand whether they can secure the rights they believe have been denied to them due to an injustice. In my view, achieving this represents a significant success for a lawyer. This is precisely the kind of 'treatment' I expect from members of the District Bar—much like the care a patient expects from a doctor or medical staff," CJI said. He also highlighted the challenge of cross-border civil dispute, legal fraternity facing these days.

Focus on Gender Equality and Legal Infrastructure

During his address, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva highlighted the contribution of women counterparts in our daily life, "We often take the contributions of women for granted. I am currently at the Supreme Court, and having also spent time in Madhya Pradesh, I have come to realise that women in the legal profession are in no way behind us. "I salute the way they manage their professional responsibilities while also taking care of their homes and families. This is something we simply cannot do; if we were asked to manage household responsibilities alongside our work, it would be beyond our capacity. We can focus on only one thing—our legal profession—whereas they manage it all," Justice Sachdeva said.

While addressing the gathering, Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre said, "The level of exposure in regard to not only the institutional functioning, but also as to how a lawyer fraternity should work, particularly in the background of the fact that there exists an umbrella committee of seven district court bar associations, has really made me proud to know the working style of this association."

Future Initiatives and Challenges

During the program, the Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, Advocate Nitin Ahlawat, said, "Since our skills are our only true capital and asset, we intend to launch a skill-development program for lawyers. Very soon, we will host a grand event in your presence. Furthermore, the Bar Council operates several welfare schemes. However, following a Supreme Court ruling, the enrollment fee has been reduced—it now stands at a total of Rs 750, with Rs 600 allocated to the State Bar and Rs 150 to the Bar Council. This has impacted our welfare schemes; hence, we require your assistance. We have filed a review petition against this ruling. In short, we need your support to ensure these schemes can continue." (ANI)