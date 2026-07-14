A TVK functionary in Kulithalai, Karur, was taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing and attempting to kidnap a 25-year-old woman. The accused was reportedly assaulted by the woman's family before police arrived. DMK MP Kanimozhi has questioned the delay in police action.

A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary was taken into police custody in Tamil Nadu based on a complaint of a 25-year-old woman in Karur district. The married woman, a resident of Malaiyappa Nagar in Kulithalai of Karur district, had lodged a police complaint alleging that the TVK Krishnarayapuram East union secretary had allegedly sexually harassed and attempted to kidnap her.

Tension prevailed in Kulithalai after the TVK functionary was allegedly beaten up by woman's family. Following this, the Kulithalai Police rushed to the scene, took him into custody, and brought him to the police station. The woman later lodged a formal complaint.

Details of the Alleged Harassment

The woman in her complaint registered at Karur Police Station, alleged that TVK functinary allegedly used to stand in front of the medical store where she worked, make sexually suggestive gestures toward her, follow her while she was returning home, and repeatedly harass her with obscene remarks and gestures.

She claimed that she had informed her family about the alleged harassment and that her husband had been accompanying her to work and picking her up after work every day for the past two months. However, on the day of the incident, her younger sister came to pick her up instead of her husband. As the woman was returning home after work, the TVK functionary allegedly intercepted her in the middle of the road and attempted to behave inappropriately with her, according to the police.

Police Probe and Public Reaction

The woman immediately informed her relatives over the phone. They, along with members of the public who had gathered at the spot, allegedly assaulted him.

Police said that an inquiry is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the investigation. Meanwhile, the TVK worker is undergoing treatment at the Kulithalai Government Hospital.

The incident has created considerable tension in the Kulithalai area.

DMK MP Questions Police Action

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi questioned the alleged delay in police action over a complaint against the TVK functionary accused of sexually harassing and attempting to kidnap the young woman and urged TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to take immediate action. In a post on X, Kanimozhi questioned why no action had been taken despite a police complaint being filed against the Krishnarayapuram TVK Union Secretary. (ANI)