In Tiruchirappalli, PM Narendra Modi slammed the ruling DMK for dynastic politics, corruption, and poor law and order. He stated people want change and highlighted the NDA's development plans, promising a better future for Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi slams DMK on corruption, dynastic politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a strong attack on ruling DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and accused it of dynastic politics, "scientific corruption model" and said people have made up their minds for a change in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public gathering here, PM Modi said the DMK-led government is not implementing some central schemes due to apprehension that the credit will go to the NDA and said BJP-led government has big plans for the progress of Tamil Nadu. He also slammed DMK over law and order situation in the state.

"What's the condition of Tamil Nadu today? Under the DMK govt, violent crimes against women have become common. Recently, everyone saw the horrible news related to a DMK member who did not spare a little girl. Today, criminals roam fearlessly, harming women. But I promise that NDA will ensure that women of Tamil Nadu live without fear. We will provide good law and order. It's criminals who will live in fear, not the people," he said.

Accusations against DMK on farmers' issues and corruption

"DMK has delayed the scheme to build houses for the rural poor because they are afraid that the people will credit the central govt for it. We have big plans for the progress of Tamil Nadu. For example, we have made the state a part of the rare earth corridor. We have proposed the Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train project," he added.

PM Modi said that farmers of the delta are the backbone of Tamil Nadu's food security and accused the DMK of not fulfilling its promises. "They deserve fair prices, good facilities and modern storage infrastructure. DMK promised to create grain warehouses, but today, farmers are searching for these warehouses, which are nowhere to be found. Similarly, DMK had promised a big increase in MSP for paddy. Farmers are asking what happened to these promises. Illegally sandmining is destroying the river and threatening the environment. Yet, those responsible for it continue to enjoy the protection of DMK," he said.

"In 2021, the people of Tamil Nadu brought DMK to power. Instead of taking it as a responsibility, they have betrayed the mandate. In DMK, everything starts and ends with one family. Ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains with one dynasty. DMK is infamous for its scientific corruption model. Today, the same model is being used to make Tamil Nadu an ATM for one family. A Minister from this very district is involved in a huge cash-for-jobs scam," he added.

NDA's focus on Tamil Nadu's infrastructure

PM Modi said infrastructure funding to Tamil Nadu has tripled in the last decade. "For the NDA's govt, Tamil Nadu's progress is extremely important. Since 2014, the central govt about Rs 3 lakh crore through devolution alone. This is many times more than the amount sent during the earlier Congress DMK govt. Infrastructure funding to Tamil Nadu has tripled in the last decade compared to the decade before that. The NDA govt has spent around Rs 57000 crore on national highways in the state. This is more than four times the amount spent by the Congress-DMK govt between 2004 and 2014. We have invested almost Rs 8000 crore in building rural roads in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Major airport and connectivity projects

PM Modi said Tamil Nadu's culture and architecture attract people from all over the world and people don't come only through Chennai, they also fly to places like Tiruchi, which is an international airport. "After the new terminal was built by our government in Tiruchi many people shared their happiness with me. They said it's modern and at the same time fully immersed in the culture of Tamil Nadu. Now, we have taken a big decision for the airport of Madurai. Madurai is home to one of the oldest airports in the state. It's a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu. Now, our government has elevated Madurai airport to international status. By doing so, we are bringing the world to the doorstep of Madurai. This will mean direct flights to and from many important global cities," he said.

"I came here to Tiruchi. It was for a programme related to projects worth nearly Rs 20000 crore. A few days ago, I had visited Madurai. We held a programme that had a project worth over Rs 4400 crore. Today, in Tiruchi, I'm just coming from a programme involving projects worth Rs 5600 crore. We are making big investments in the future of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Call for political change in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi said that desire for change is gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu. "The river Kaveri flows with unstoppable force. Similarly, in this election, this election season in Tamil Nadu, the desire for change is gaining huge momentum. The whole state has made up its mind to throw out the DMK from the government. The people want a govt that works for every family, not just one family. And they know that the NDA can bring change in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"Be it rallies in Tamil Nadu, in personal meetings across India, or in programmes like Kashi Tamil Sangamam, I take a keen interest in connecting with Tamil people. I can feel the pulse of the state very clearly," he added.

Honouring Tamil culture and heroes

PM Modi said Trichy is a land of courage and faith and it has seen the bravery of the Marudhu brothers. "I also remember Major M Saravanan, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War. When it comes to respecting Tamil Nadu and its culture, our Government has always been at the forefront. It is a matter of pride that CP Radhakrishnan, a son of Tamil Nadu, is our Vice President. A few months ago, he released a postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Matharaiyar. It was a moment of pride for Tamil Nadu," he said.

PM addresses concerns over West Asia conflict

The Prime Minister said that the conflict in West Asia has affected energy supply chain in the world and his government believes in the ideology of India First. PM Modi said his government will follow the same approach of putting interests of Indians above everything else and there is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. He urged people to spread only correct and verified information and expressed confidence that the country will navigate every situation successfully.

"Today, I'd like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India First," he said.

"In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts the interests of Indians above everything. Even in these times, our approach will be the same. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. I'd like to appeal to the people, let's only spread only correct and verified information," he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and said 100 crore Indians "showed the world how mature our nation is".

"I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully," he said.

India's commitment to citizens abroad, criticism of Congress

Earlier, addressing a rally in Ernakulum in Kerala, PM Modi said that the new India doesn't leave their people in trouble and has always used all its strength to protect them. "It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But you must remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever any of our countrymen has been in trouble, we have used all our strength to protect them. Today's India doesn't leave its people in trouble. We are providing security all facilities to Indians stuck in the war," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Gulf countries for ensuring the safety of Indians. "I am satisfied that our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens. Our embassies and missions are 24/7 helping them. They are offering food, residents, protections to them," he said.

Targeting the Congress over their criticism of the Government's handling of the West Asia Conflict, PM Modi accused them of "willingly giving provocative statements" to endanger the safety of Indians. "It is unfortunate that the Congress party is looking for politics at this time of global crisis. Congress is willingly making provocative statements to cause disruptions. Our people get stuck there so they can abuse Modi. This is thier play," he said. "It is unfortunate that the Congress party is looking for politics at this time of global crisis. Congress is willingly making provocative statements to cause disruptions. Our people get stuck there, so they can abuse Modi. This is thier play," he added.

Launch of transformative development projects

Earlier, PM Modi launched a series of transformative developmental projects aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and economy of Tamil Nadu. Totaling an investment of five thousand six hundred crore rupees, these initiatives span clean energy, petroleum related manufacturing, and enhanced multi-modal connectivity through highways, railways, and rural roads. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said these projects will boost energy access, connectivity, and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu.

Focusing on sustainable energy, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum's City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. This Rs 3,700 crore project is set to transform the Nilgiris and Erode districts by providing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to nearly nine lakh families and numerous commercial entities. Highlighting the environmental benefits, Shri Modi noted "The positive environmental impact of this project over just eight years will be similar to the planting of four crore trees."

The Prime Minister remarked that the dedication of the Indian Oil Corporation's Lube Blending Plant in Chennai to the nation is a significant move to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative. PM Modi highlighted that as one of the largest facilities of its kind globally, the plant is designed to meet the high demands of various industries within and outside the state. "The increase in local production of lubricants also reduces imports and saves money for the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of rural connectivity by inaugurating 370 kilometres of rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Reflecting on the cultural heritage of the region, the Prime Minister announced a new highway bypass project at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The project aims to protect the UNESCO recognized grand temple built by Emperor Rajendra Chola by diverting heavy traffic away from the sacred site, ensuring the safety of both the monument and its visitors.

The Prime Minister highlighted the rapid modernization of the state's transport sector, following the recent modernization and redevelopment of eight stations under the Amrit Bharat programme. New train services were flagged off, linking key locations such as Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Rameshwaram, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikkudi with other regions to foster tourism and local trade. "We are working day and night for the state's progress and we will continue to do so," PM Modi said.