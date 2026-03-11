CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee and G20 hosting as moments of pride. The state budget also allocated Rs 289.98 crore to ensure equal pay for former UPNL employees, underscoring the government's commitment to them.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that celebrating the state's silver jubilee and hosting events related to the G20 Summit were moments of great pride for Uttarakhand.

Speaking during the ongoing session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Gairsain, the Chief Minister said the achievements reflect the growing prominence of the state at the national and international level. "We celebrated the state's Rajat Jayanti under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, Uttarakhand has had the privilege of hosting the G20 Summit on three occasions. This is truly a matter of great pride and honour for all of us," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the successful hosting of international events has helped showcase Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, natural beauty and development potential to the global community.

Budgetary Step for Former UPNL Employees

Earlier on March 10, the Uttarakhand government took an important step in the 2026-27 budget towards ensuring equal pay for equal work for former UPNL employees, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami allocating Rs 289.98 crore in the budget for this purpose, a release said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is fully sensitive to the interests of employees and workers. He said that former UPNL employees have provided important services in various departments for a long time, and it is the government's responsibility to protect their interests. The government remains committed to the welfare of employees, strengthening the administrative system, and ensuring transparent and accountable governance in the state, the release said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this decision will provide relief to former UPNL employees and motivate them to contribute with greater enthusiasm to the development of the state.

Economic Growth and Assembly Session

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026. Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times. (ANI)