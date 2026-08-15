Kerala LoP Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Congress for singing the full 'Vande Mataram', alleging a shift towards RSS ideology. The BJP and VHP, in turn, accused Congress leaders of disrespecting the national song during Independence Day celebrations.

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Congress

Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Congress over the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at the party headquarters in New Delhi, alleging that the grand old party was moving away from its legacy of secular democracy and embracing the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a post shared on X, Vijayan said the full version of 'Vande Mataram' was sung at Independence Day functions, including at the AICC headquarters and in Congress-ruled states, despite there being no legal obligation to do so. "Leaving behind its legacy of secular democracy, the Congress party is now unashamedly embracing the Hindutva ideology of the RSS. The full version of Vande Mataram was sung at #IndependenceDay functions, including at the AICC headquarters and in Congress-ruled states, despite there being no legal obligation to do so," Vijayan said.

He said the alleged ideological shift would weaken the collective efforts of secular forces against communalism. "This ideological convergence weakens the united struggle of secular forces against communalism. At a time when defending India's secular and democratic character demands greater unity, the Congress's capitulation to the Sangh Parivar only serves to undermine it," he said.

Leaving behind its legacy of secular democracy, the @INCIndia party is now unashamedly embracing the Hindutva ideology of the @RSSorg. The full version of Vande Mataram was sung at #IndependenceDay functions, including at the AICC headquarters and in Congress-ruled states,… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 15, 2026

VHP, BJP accuse Congress of insulting Vande Mataram

Meanwhile, VHP spokesperson Surendra Jain accused Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" Vande Mataram during the event. "The entire nation hangs its head in shame at the manner in which Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP Rahul Gandhi have insulted Vande Mataram during an event held at the Congress headquarters today," Jain said.

He alleged that the leaders had insulted the song that inspired people during India's freedom struggle and said the people would "punish them for this act". "They are insulting the very song whose rendition and singing inspired the struggle that won the country its freedom. This is an insult to the Constitution of India. They have insulted the millions who, while singing 'Vande Mataram' and risking their lives, fought to secure India's independence. The people of the country will certainly punish them for this act," Jain added.

BJP MP Rabindra Narayan Behera also criticised Congress leadership, saying Vande Mataram represented the nation and should be accorded due respect. "Vande Mataram is India's national song; it represents the nation. Disrespecting that, Congress says one thing but does another. They are not showing proper respect to the national song," Behera said.

"Parliament has passed a resolution stating that the full 'Vande Mataram' must be played and that action will be taken against those who disrespect it. It is evident that they are failing to show respect to the national song," he added.

BJP leader alleges leadership tried to stop song

The remarks came amid a political row after the BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Congress leadership of attempting to stop the rendition of the full 'Vande Mataram' at the party headquarters during Independence Day celebrations today.

In a post on X, Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi allegedly got "agitated" after the initial stanzas of the national song were sung at the event and asked for the rendition to be stopped, and Rahul Gandhi also signalled the end of the song. However, they were informed that it would continue, and the full rendition of Vande Mataram was subsequently sung at the event.

"For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end. They were told to let it continue. The message was clear: the complete National Song is now to be respected under the new legal framework, and intentional obstruction or disturbance can invite serious consequences. They eventually fell in line, and Vande Mataram was sung in full," said Malviya.

Condemning the action, Malviya alleged that the Gandhis have shared an uneasy relationship with the idea of a culturally confident and civilizationally rooted India. "For decades, the Gandhis and the Congress have displayed an uneasy relationship with the idea of a culturally confident, civilisationally rooted India. That discomfort stood exposed, ironically, on Independence Day. Vande Mataram," added Malviya.

Congress issues clarification

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)