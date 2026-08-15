West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Sri Aurobindo Bhavan in Kolkata, the first CM to do so in 50 years. He praised Sri Aurobindo's contribution to nationalism and extended greetings on Independence Day and Sri Aurobindo's birth anniversary.

Factually incorrect ANI copy: The provided text from the ANI feed incorrectly identifies Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The content has been retained as per the source.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited Sri Aurobindo Bhavan in Kolkata on the occasion of Independence Day and Sri Aurobindo's birth anniversary.

'Proud to be Here After 50 Years'

During his visit, Adhikari said he was proud to be at the historic institution and highlighted Sri Aurobindo's contribution to nationalism and revolutionary thought. "I am proud that after 50 years in this important place, I am here due to the people of Bengal. There is no need to discuss why no CM came here, but I am happy to be here. The contribution of Sri Aurobindo is unparalleled," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister extended patriotic greetings to followers of Sri Aurobindo and greetings to people on behalf of the West Bengal government on Independence Day and the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. He said several programmes were being organised across the state to mark Independence Day, including at institutions associated with Sri Aurobindo and his memory.

CM Thanks Associates, Hails Nationalist Thought

Adhikari thanked Biswajit Ganguly and his colleagues for maintaining the historic institution despite various adversities. He also extended greetings to West Bengal government's Principal Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department Soumitra Mohan. He further said that the State government is ready to do something for Sri Aurobindo and we want to send the proposal to him. Adhikari praised Dr Anirban Ganguly for his work in promoting nationalist thought and presenting the history of India and West Bengal through the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

A Historic Visit

Adhikari said he had not earlier had an opportunity to visit the institution despite serving multiple times as a councillor, MLA and MP. He said the visit was significant as no Chief Minister had visited the place in the past, while adding that he did not want to criticise anyone over it. "I am very proud that after 50 years, an administrative head of this state is visiting a very busy and important part of Kolkata; it's not a remote place, and it's a place of tradition and pride," he said.

Recalling Past Memories

During the visit, Adhikari also visited the children's library and recalled the memories associated with Sri Aurobindo's birthplace. He recalled his earlier visits to a 'Rishidham' in Tamluk near Banpukur, where Matangini Hazra was martyred, and said he had met followers of Sri Aurobindo there on August 15 on earlier occasions.

Adhikari said Sri Aurobindo's contribution included nationalism, revolutionary thought and the work he had left behind. He also said he would attend a programme hosted by the Governor at Lok Bhavan at 6 pm. (ANI)