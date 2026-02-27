PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 1, 2026. He will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for development and infrastructure projects collectively worth over Rs. 7,100 crore in Puducherry and Madurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 1st March 2026. After his visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Prime Minister will reach Chennai on the night of 28th February at around 9 PM.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On 1st March, at around 11:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs. 2,700 crore in Puducherry. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Thereafter, he will travel to Madurai, where, at around 3 PM, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 4,400 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. At around 4 PM, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple, Tirupparankundram in Madurai.

PM's Engagements in Puducherry

The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, urban services, industrial development, education, healthcare and sustainable growth in Puducherry.

Key Inaugurations

The Prime Minister will inaugurate several key initiatives, including the launch of e-Buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative, the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission, tenements for Economically Weaker Sections under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, and important sewerage and water supply sector projects of the Government of Puducherry.

He will also inaugurate the Composite Engineering Block- Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Block and Ganga Hostel of National Institute of Technology, Karaikal; the modernisation of the Regional Cancer Centre at JIPMER; and new annexe buildings, lecture halls and hostels of Pondicherry University, further strengthening higher education and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate, which will house a Pharma Park, Textile Park, IT Park, state-of-the-art research and development centre of IIT Madras and advanced healthcare facilities of JIPMER, thereby providing a major boost to industrial growth and employment generation in the region.

Foundation Stones for New Projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of water supply projects to improve drinking water systems and ensure clean and safe water for residents of the Puducherry region. He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of 41 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), development of Heritage Town in Puducherry, mangrove restoration under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme, projects in water supply and sanitation sectors, and power sector projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects covering major sectors like urban roads, drainage networks, public buildings, student hostels and sports facilities under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The Government of India has approved the inclusion of Puducherry under the SASCI scheme, which was originally limited to States alone, allowing for capital asset creation works to be taken up for improving infrastructure and common utilities meant for people's use.

Projects in Madurai

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai, aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving mobility and accelerating regional economic development. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Boosting Road Connectivity

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87.

The four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry section will help reduce traffic congestion in urban areas of Puducherry and reduce travel time by nearly 50%, from one hour to about 30 minutes. The project will provide seamless connectivity among key National Highways and State Highways, enhance access to prominent destinations such as Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station and Auroville, strengthen connectivity between coastal villages and Viluppuram district headquarters, and boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

The four-laning of the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 will provide faster access to major religious destinations, including Madurai, Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The project will reduce travel time by around 40%, from one hour to approximately 35 minutes. It will strengthen multi-modal connectivity by linking major railway stations at Madurai and Rameswaram, airports at Madurai and INS Parundu, and non-major ports at Pamban and Rameswaram. Aligned with the principles of PM Gati Shakti, the corridor will integrate key economic nodes, including fishing clusters, a Special Economic Zone, a Mega Food Park and a textile cluster, thereby catalysing trade, industry and socio-economic development across the region.

Enhancing Rail Infrastructure

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation rail infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, improving operational efficiency and strengthening rail-based connectivity in the State.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 8 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These redeveloped railway stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction, and Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu. These stations have been upgraded with modern passenger-centric amenities while incorporating local architectural elements and cultural aesthetics, including improved accessibility, enhanced station buildings, modern waiting halls, lifts and escalators, upgraded platforms and Divyangjan-friendly facilities.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the Nation the Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore 4th Line, a rail line that will significantly enhance operational efficiency in the Chennai suburban rail network by facilitating additional passenger and freight train services and benefiting lakhs of daily commuters including office-goers, IT professionals, students and traders.

Strengthening Broadcasting Services

To further strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three new Akashvani FM relay transmitters at Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore. These transmitters will expand regional coverage, ensure uninterrupted FM broadcasting and enhance access to public broadcasting services across multiple districts of the State. (ANI)