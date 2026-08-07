CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar responded to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech, stating the RSS is 'confused' about its stand. He alleged that many BJP leaders have been attempting to 'malign the students' movement' over NEET and other youth issues.

CPI MP Calls RSS 'Confused'

Responding to the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday said that RSS is "confused" about its stand, and alleged that several BJP leaders have been attempting to "malign the students' movement". "RSS is confused about its position... A lot of BJP leaders, including Kangana Ranaut (BJP MP), have been trying to tarnish the students' movement... It seems that RSS does not have a clear idea about what is happening... The students' movement was not merely because of the NEET paper leaks, but a lot of other youth issues also...", Kumar told ANI.

Protest a Method for Consensus: RSS Chief

Noting that protest is also a method to have consensus in a democracy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that any agitation should be aimed at improving the system and that Gen Z and Gen Alpha is more honest than the existing generation and an honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat said a lot needs to be done in India's education system and there is a need for a dialogue with those seeking a change. Bhagwat interacted with students in a significant outreach after days of protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the NEET-UG leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. Students are also protesting in Jharkhand over the paper leak.

'Grievance is Genuine'

The RSS chief gave detailed answers to questions. Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Bhagwat said due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done. "In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said.

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)