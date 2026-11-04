Madurai Central MLA Musthafa has alleged that AIADMK members attempted to bribe TVK legislators with 15 crore rupees to support a no-confidence motion, asserting that the party remains unified against such political horse-trading attempts.

Allegations of Horse-Trading Against TVK

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Musthafa, TVK MLA representing the Madurai Central constituency, on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to lure Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs through horse-trading, claiming that AIADMK members were contacting him and offering ₹15 crore in exchange for support during a possible no-confidence motion. Speaking to reporters at Madurai Airport after arriving from Chennai, Musthafa said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has introduced several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu during the government's first six months in office. The scheme for women is being launched across several districts of the state today.

Shifting focus to political adversaries, Musthafa hit out at AIADMK leader R.B. Udhayakumar over his recent remarks, dismissing them as political posturing. Highlighting past controversies, Musthafa stated that R.B. Udhayakumar has become accustomed to making dramatic statements. The Pollachi sexual assault case took place during the AIADMK regime. He is making baseless remarks just to project himself politically. He added, "Seeman is known for his double standards. He says he is ready to contest as a common candidate, but he has not even managed to win an Assembly seat or secure his deposit. He keeps making contradictory statements and continues to face rejection from the people of Tamil Nadu."

Welfare Schemes and Governance

Musthafa further emphasised that the demand for a new Secretariat has been pending for a long time, and the proposal is currently under consideration. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa introduced several welfare schemes for women, including the Thalikku Thangam scheme. Following the same approach, the present Chief Minister has introduced schemes such as Thayumanavar and the distribution of gold rings. People have welcomed these initiatives. The DMK discontinued several welfare schemes introduced by Amma. The present government has revived schemes based on the same names and principles to benefit the people. Certain forces are attempting to destabilise this government, he added.

Details of the Alleged Bribe

Detailing the alleged approach, Musthafa said, "There are once again attempts to lure TVK legislators through horse-trading. I personally received a phone call offering me ₹15 crore to support a no-confidence motion whenever it is moved. I have informed the party leadership about this." Following the registration of a case against Senthil Balaji, AIADMK members have now become active in this matter. AIADMK functionaries from this region have been contacting me and attempting to lure legislators. Even if they offer ₹100 crore, TVK MLAs will not switch sides. The TVK MLA maintained that internal party unity remains uncompromised and said, "Both the AIADMK and DMK are involved in these attempts. I have brought the matter to the attention of the party leadership. The identities of those behind these attempts will come to light within a day or two."

Earlier, the DMK had to rely on 35 alliance partners, while no one came forward to join hands with the AIADMK. Without depending on any major alliance and with the people as our alliance, the TVK secured 34 per cent of the votes and formed the government, creating history. Public support and enthusiasm are increasingly turning towards the TVK. We have alliances with parties such as the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League. This is likely to help us secure a higher vote share, he said. (ANI)