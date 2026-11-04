BJP President Nitin Nabin criticized Rahul Gandhi, alleging he is influenced by a foreign toolkit network to cause chaos, while questioning his moral standing to demand answers from PM Modi during the Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao march.

Nitin Nabin Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Toolkit Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, amid the challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate, alleging that Gandhi is being used by a foreign toolkit network and wants to plunge the country into chaos. "We know how Rahul Gandhi is being used as a foreign toolkit, and we will not let their designs succeed. He wants to push the country into chaos," said Nabin.

Addressing the gathering in Gorakhpur during the Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao march the BJP President questioned the ethical standing of Rahul Gandhi to demand answers from PM Modi, asserting that it was BJP who carried out development works took place in Amethi. "Do you have any moral standing to demand answers from PM Modi? What have you actually done that would warrant an answer being given to you? The Chief Minister was talking about Amethi. Even in Amethi, if anyone laid a foundation stone of development, it was the BJP government and BJP leader," added Nabin.

Criticism of Congress Electoral Performance

The BJP President emphasised that had Congress worked on the ground and with party workers they would not be facing such a distressing electoral prospect in the country. "...They claim that they are losing elections because of the SIR. Tell them that had they actually worked on the ground, had they worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the party workers, they wouldn't be facing such a situation today... Regarding the 'launching pad' that the Chief Minister spoke of, it is not just the rocket that is faulty, but the launching pad itself, given that it produces such leaders... These are the very people who, under the guise of 'freedom,' sought to cling to power in this country for as long as they could. They promised to eradicate poverty, yet they failed to do so; instead, they effectively pushed the poor further away. However, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, both the nation and the state of Uttar Pradesh are moving forward..." said Nabin.

BJP's Organizational Strength and Padyatra

Nabin further declared that the INDIA Bloc alliance could not even bring ten percent of the crowd in their mega rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. In contrast Nabin asserted that the BJP together with NDA is organising massive marches in every district and every town adding that these marches represents the strength of the ruling alliance and reflects trust and confidence of the public.

"...The Chief Minister spoke about the exploits of these two so-called 'yuvrajs' (princes). Their actions are such that they remain etched in the memories of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation to this day. As this 'padyatra*(foot march) traverses the country, with the public taking to the streets to safeguard our democracy, our opposition counterparts are clearly panicking. They poured all their strength into the Ramlila Maidan rally, yet they couldn't even muster 10% of the turnout they had claimed. In contrast, the BJP, together with its NDA allies, is organising massive marches in every district and every town. This is the strength of the NDA; this is the trust and confidence the public has placed in us," asserted Nabin.

Organizational Visit to Gorakhpur

BJP leader Nitin Nabin is undertaking a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 4 to 5. During his visit, he is leading the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and will chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)