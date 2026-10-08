Weather experts have spotted a trough stretching from the Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka, and another one from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. They predict a new cyclonic circulation will form in the Bay of Bengal by October 12. This system will turn into a low-pressure area within 24 hours, by October 13, and slowly intensify into a full cyclone. Several coastal districts in AP will face widespread heavy rains next week if this storm gathers strength.