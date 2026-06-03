CM-designate DK Shivakumar stated the Congress high command will release the Karnataka cabinet's minister list on Wednesday. He dismissed media reports on names as unofficial, adding the final list will be sent to Raj Bhavan after approval from Delhi.

Karnataka Minister List to Be Released on Wednesday

Congress will release the list of ministers for the Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar said Addressing a press conference near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar dismissed the reports suggesting the names of members allegedly selected for ministerial berths.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow at 10 am or noon," he said.

He further said that the decision lies with the party high command and the final list, after being recieved from Delhi, will be sent to Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. "The high command leaders discussed the selection of ministers and we have expressed our opinion. The high command leaders will take the final decision. After the Delhi leaders send us the list, we will send it to Raj Bhavan," he added.

Party Meetings and Ceremony Updates

The CM-designate also stated that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Congress Bhavan will be held on another day. He said that he will be meeting the block, district presidents, office bearers and guarantee committee members at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan, following the oath ceremony and cabinet meeting. "We have decided to hold the Congress Bhavan foundation stone laying ceremony, which was supposed to be held tomorrow evening, on another day. Block, district presidents, office bearers and guarantee committee members who have received invitations should arrive at Bharat Jodo Bhavan, the Congress office. I will hold a cabinet meeting, bid farewell to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and then meet them at Bharat Jodo Bhavan," Shivakumar informed.

The swearing-in ceremony of Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.

High Command Finalises Cabinet in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi chaired a crucial meeting with Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees.

The meeting at the party headquarters comes on the heels of Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, which officially set in motion the scheduled leadership transition, allowing Shivakumar to lead the state government.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress high command moves closer to finalising the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, the Deputy Chief Minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit. Earlier, Siddaramaiah met party leaders in Delhi, while Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation regarding his role in the new cabinet. Further details on the final cabinet structure are expected following the conclusion of the high-level discussions. (ANI)